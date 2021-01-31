Vietnam's Communist Party reelects chief to lead the nation

It was initially believed that the 76-year-old Trong would not take the top job again because of his shaky health and a rule mandating retirement at age 65. However, he received an exemption from that rule, as he did at the last congress in 2016. He has concurrently been serving as president since the previous one, President Tran Dai Quang, died in office in 2018.

Although the selection process is closely guarded by the historically secretive party, analysts believe Trong had favored a fellow Politburo member, Tran Quoc Vuong, to succeed him but sought to stay when his pick could not attract sufficient support from members of the Central Committee. There has been speculation that he will retire before serving a new full term if the Central Committee can reach a consensus on a successor.

Trong is known for his tough stance against corruption, and during his second term there were several high profile corruption cases that made it to trial, including those of two former Cabinet ministers and Hanoi’s former mayor.