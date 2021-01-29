Violence and slurs from some of Israel's ultra-Orthodox Jews in battle over coronavirus lockdowns

Halbertal spoke on a street in Mea Shearim where almost every corner is plastered with posters announcing the recent deaths of ultra-Orthodox people. They have not all been killed by Covid, but it's hard to avoid a sense that there are more of these black-and-white notices than usual.

"I love the ultra-Orthodox that I belong to. But I see that the moral failure is so deep and for me I cannot sleep at night thinking of the deaths -- of their blood in the earth shouting for us. We fail in the time of our test, of our moral test as religious people," said Halbertal.

Israel's government is considering extending a strict lockdown due to end on Sunday for another week, and some politicians have called for a doubling of fines for breaches of social distancing regulations.

Infection rates and deaths have been falling slightly but they remain high even as Israel continues to lead the world in vaccine rollout, with around a third of those targeted for vaccination having had their first shots.

Bnei Brak's mayor, Avraham Rubinstein, insists that his city is getting to grips with the Covid regulations and condemned violence and attacks on the police.