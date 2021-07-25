Tunisian president fires premier after violent protests

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s president fired the country's prime minister Sunday and froze parliament’s activities after violent demonstrations over the country’s pandemic and economic situation.

President Kais Saied also lifted the immunity of all parliament members and said he would name a new prime minister in the coming hours to bring calm to the country. It was not immediately clear what the decision to freeze parliament would entail.

The announcement came after an emergency security meeting following nationwide protests.

Thousands of people defied virus restrictions and scorching heat to demonstrate Sunday in the capital of Tunis and other cities. The largely young crowds shouted “Get out!” and slogans calling for the dissolution of parliament and early elections.

The protests were called on the 64th anniversary of Tunisia's independence by a new group called the July 25 Movement.

Security forces deployed in force, especially in Tunis where police blockades blocked all streets leading to the main artery of the capital, Avenue Bourguiba. The avenue was a key site for the Tunisian revolution a decade ago that brought down a dictatorial regime and unleashed the Arab Spring uprisings.