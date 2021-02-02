 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virus financial relief sought as Australia opens Parliament
AP

Virus financial relief sought as Australia opens Parliament

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Virus financial relief sought as Australia opens Parliament

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison sits in the House of Representatives during question time at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Morrison said there could be more targeted economic relief for businesses struggling with pandemic restrictions after Parliament resumed for the first time in 2021.

 Lukas Coch

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister said more targeted economic relief for businesses struggling with pandemic restrictions could be coming after Parliament resumed on Tuesday for the first time in 2021.

Tourism, aviation and hospitality are among the industries calling for extended financial help after the federal government’s pandemic wage subsidies are due to end on March 31.

With opposition lawmakers calling for more business support, Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not rule out his government providing extra funding.

“For those sectors and those areas specifically who are continuing to contend with the effects of the pandemic, we have already demonstrated that we will continue to provide targeted support,” Morrison said. “That is exactly what the government will do.”

But Morrison was adamant the economy needs to be weaned off wage subsidies, which he describes as an emergency measure.

“You cannot run the Australian economy on taxpayers’ money forever,” Morrison said.

Deputy opposition leader Richard Marles said businesses in tourism and aviation would go under without targeted help.

Lawmakers from Western Australia state were given special exemptions to attend Parliament House on Tuesday after the west coast city of Perth began a five-day lockdown on Sunday.

The city of 2 million people were told to stay at home after a security guard apparently contracted COVID-19 while delivering medication to an infected international traveler who was in Perth hotel quarantine.

The guard was the first person to be infected in Perth since April 11 last year. He has the highly contagious British variant but extensive testing of his contacts has yet to find anyone infected by him.

Health officials say lawmakers who flew to Canberra from Perth are regarded as essential workers who are not required to quarantine.

Anyone else who arrived in Canberra from Perth since Jan. 25 must remain in quarantine until Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Wrangle over valuable art uncovered in Cypriot ghost town
World

Wrangle over valuable art uncovered in Cypriot ghost town

  • Updated

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The abstract figures of naked women gyrating to the rhythms of a five-piece band had shocked many people almost 60 years ago as they eyed the artwork for the first time on the walls of a popular restaurant-nightclub in Cyprus.

+28
Myanmar's military takes power in coup, detains Suu Kyi
World

Myanmar's military takes power in coup, detains Suu Kyi

  • Updated

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s military staged a coup Monday and detained senior politicians including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi — a sharp reversal of the significant, if uneven, progress toward democracy the Southeast Asian nation has made following five decades of military rule.

Watch Now: Related Video

Diplomatic stand-off on Iran nuclear deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News