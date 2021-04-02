Virus pandemic overshadows Bulgarian parliamentary election

Borissov, a 61-year-old political maverick, so far has managed to maintain support for his career at home and abroad by combining his populist person-on-the street rhetoric with a pro-Western disposition.

But in last year’s protests, thousands took to the streets and accused Borissov and his government of protecting oligarchs, refusing to fight corruption and reform the judiciary and suppressing freedom of speech.

Despite these setbacks, however, his reputation remains high among his loyal supporters, who are relying on government-sponsored jobs to deal with economic hardships.

The opposition has criticized the government for its ineffective response to the pandemic. The poorly coordinated and foot-dragging vaccination rollout has added to this discontent.

The Balkan country of 7 million has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, hitting daily records of more than 5,000 new confirmed cases — bringing their total number to over 350,000 with more than 13,000 deaths. Bulgaria has administered fewer than 500,000 vaccine doses so far.

But while support for Bulgaria's leaders is showing signs of eroding due to their handling of the pandemic, it could be boosted by the expected low turnout because of fears of infection and the absence of postal or proxy voting.