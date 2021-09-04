Virus pummels French Polynesia, straining ties with Paris

The surge is taking a toll on the mental health of medics. Meanwhile, disputes over vaccinations are tearing some families apart.

“The caregivers were not prepared to see so many deaths,” Philippe Dupire, medical director of the French Polynesia Hospital Center, said.

The hospital's workers appealed directly to Macron with a photo shared on its Facebook page showing the lobby where the president made a speech during a July visit and the same lobby a month later – now packed with 20 hospital beds occupied by virus patients.

To curb infections, local authorities imposed a curfew at first, then localized lockdowns, and now they've shut down schools. Obligatory vaccinations have been announced for some sectors, despite objections in certain quarters.

Vaccinations are rising, but eight months into the campaign, only 38% of the total population is fully vaccinated, while 50% have received a first dose. That compares to 67% and 73% nationwide.

Meanwhile, more than 90% of those in intensive care are unvaccinated, as are a large majority of those who have died.