 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Volkswagen lowers sales outlook as chip shortage hits profit

  • 0

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen lowered its forecast for deliveries to customers Thursday and reported a decrease in operating profits for the third quarter as the global shortage of semiconductors disproportionately hit the company's business in China despite strong demand for its cars there.

The company said deliveries in 2021 would be in line with last year's. Previously, Volkswagen expected an increase in unit sales. It said operating profit fell 12% to 2.8 billion euros ($3.25 billion) compared to the year-earlier quarter, which also was weak due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, based in Wolfsburg, Germany, said its volume brands such as its flagship Volkswagen nameplate recorded operating losses despite full order books. It lost 24% of its unit sales in its home market in Europe compared with the year-earlier period.

Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz described the results as a challenge to make “decisive improvements” in keeping costs down and improving productivity.

“The semiconductor bottlenecks in the third quarter made it abundantly clear to us that we are not yet resilient enough to fluctuations in capacity utilization,” Antlitz said in a statement accompanying the earnings release.

Semiconductors are widely used in automotive electronics. Demand for their use in everything from game consoles to tablets to webcams has exceeded the ability of chip makers to quickly increase production capacity, and the entire auto industry has been impacted.

People are also reading…

Volkswagen's push into electric vehicles continued during the quarter with 122,100 all-electric vehicles sold, more than twice the number in the year-earlier period despite the semiconductor shortage.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sudan's military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

Sudan's military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the prime minister, and thousands flooded the streets to protest the coup that threatened the country’s shaky progress toward democracy.

Japan's Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status

Japan's Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Princess Mako quietly married a commoner without traditional wedding celebrations Tuesday and said their marriage — delayed three years and opposed by some — "was a necessary choice to live while cherishing our hearts.”

Zimbabwe's Dangarembga receives German peace prize

Zimbabwe's Dangarembga receives German peace prize

VIENNA (AP) — Accepting a prestigious German prize Sunday in honor of her work, Zimbabwean writer and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga called for a “new Enlightenment,” saying a fundamental shift is needed to overcome the structures of racial hierarchy that have led to violence in her home country and across the world.

Colonial art: Cambridge hands over looted bronze to Nigeria

Colonial art: Cambridge hands over looted bronze to Nigeria

LONDON (AP) — A Cambridge University college handed over a bronze cockerel looted from Africa in the 19th century to Nigerian authorities on Wednesday, as part of a modest but growing effort in some European countries to return African art taken by colonial powers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Garland defends school board memo amid GOP critics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News