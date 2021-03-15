Volkswagen plans six battery factories to ramp up electrics

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen plans six large battery factories in Europe by 2030 to power sales of more electric cars while driving down battery prices and making electric vehicles more affordable for entry-level buyers.

Volkswagen said it would build on its existing battery production facilities at Salzgitter in Germany and with partner Northvolt in Skelleftea, Sweden, adding new production technology and a standardized cell that it said would cut battery costs by as much as 50%.

The world's second-largest carmaker by sales volume behind Toyota also outlined plans to work with partners to operate 18,000 fast-charging points in Europe by 2025, which it said would represent a five-fold expansion of what's currently available. Having more places to charge on longer trips is seen as another way to get more people to buy electric cars.

Battery costs are one reason electric cars are often more expensive than internal combustion equivalents. Europe's accelerating rollout of electric cars has been supported by expensive government and carmaker subsidies to bring the price down for consumers.