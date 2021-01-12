Volkswagen triples electric car sales ahead of climate rules

Battery and hybrid cars took 26.6% of sales that month, running ahead of diesel cars, which had 26.2%. That is also a token of diesel's steep decline after Volkswagen's 2015 scandal involving diesel cars rigged to cheat on emissions tests.

Electric cars have so far been a small but rapidly growing slice of the European market. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, in the July-September quarter of 2020 9.9% of cars sold were chargeable vehicles, up from 3.0% a year earlier. The association publishes full-year statistics on Feb. 4.

Automakers in the EU must sell more zero-emission cars in order to meet tougher fleet average limits on emissions of carbon dioxide, the primary greenhouse gas blamed for climate change. Those limits came fully into effect on Jan. 1. Failure to achieve a fleet average of less than 95 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer driven can mean heavy fines.