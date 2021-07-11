Voters apathetic in Bulgaria's early parliamentary election

An elderly Bulgarian woman is assisted by an election commission member during her vote at a polling station in Sofia, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Bulgarians are voting in a snap poll on Sunday after a previous election in April produced a fragmented parliament that failed to form a viable coalition government.
A woman reacts after casting her vote in Sofia, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Bulgarians are voting in a snap poll on Sunday after a previous election in April produced a fragmented parliament that failed to form a viable coalition government.
Hristo Ivanov, leader of the opposition Democratic Bulgarian party, casts his vote at a polling station in Sofia, Sunday, July 11, 2021. "Bulgaria needs to turn a new page. We need to move on from this situation of corruption," Ivanov said.
A man votes in Sofia, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Bulgarians are voting in a snap poll on Sunday after a previous election in April produced a fragmented parliament that failed to form a viable coalition government.
Hristo Ivanov, leader of the opposition Democratic Bulgarian party, speaks to journalists after casting his vote at a polling station in Sofia, Sunday, July 11, 2021. "Bulgaria needs to turn a new page. We need to move on from this situation of corruption," Ivanov said.
A pedestrian carrying a baby walks past election posters in the town of Kjustendil, Bulgaria on Friday, July 9, 2021. Voters are going to the polls in Bulgaria for the second time in three months this weekend after no party secured enough support in an April parliamentary election to form a government. Former three-time Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s GERB party performed best in the inconclusive election, but it received only 26 percent of the vote.
An elderly couple rests on a bench near election posters in the town of Kjustendil, Bulgaria on Friday, July 9, 2021. Voters are going to the polls in Bulgaria for the second time in three months this weekend after no party secured enough support in an April parliamentary election to form a government. Former three-time Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s GERB party performed best in the inconclusive election, but it received only 26 percent of the vote.
Bulgarian former prime minister Boyko Borissov casts his vote during parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya near capital Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Bulgarians are voting in a snap poll on Sunday after a previous election in April produced a fragmented parliament that failed to form a viable coalition government. Latest opinion polls suggest that the rerun could produce similar results but also a further drop in support for former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's GERB party, after the current caretaker government made public allegations of widespread corruption during his rule.
Bulgarian former prime minister Boyko Borissov takes a picture with a fan after voting in parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya near capital Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Bulgarians are voting in a snap poll on Sunday after a previous election in April produced a fragmented parliament that failed to form a viable coalition government. Latest opinion polls suggest that the rerun could produce similar results but also a further drop in support for former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's GERB party, after the current caretaker government made public allegations of widespread corruption during his rule.
A woman casts her her vote at a polling station in Sofia, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Bulgarians are voting in a snap poll on Sunday after a previous election in April produced a fragmented parliament that failed to form a viable coalition government.
Bulgarian old women check the instructions on how to electronically vote during parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya near capital Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Bulgarians are voting in a snap poll on Sunday after a previous election in April produced a fragmented parliament that failed to form a viable coalition government. Latest opinion polls suggest that the rerun could produce similar results but also a further drop in support for former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's GERB party, after the current caretaker government made public allegations of widespread corruption during his rule.
By VESELIN TOSHKOV
Associated Press
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Voter apathy dominated Bulgaria's early election on Sunday, raising the prospect of yet another fractured parliament that will struggle to form a viable governing coalition.
The Central Election Commission said voter turnout was nearly 30% by 5 p.m., almost 10% less than in previous elections.
Some 6.7 million people were eligible to cast ballots for 240 lawmakers in the parliament. At the end of the voting day, before any official results were announced, no party appeared ready to claim the victory.
Political analysts, however, were unanimous that there are no options for former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov to return to office for a fourth term, regardless of whether his GERB party finishes first in the election, because most political groups have rejected the idea of cooperating with the ex-ruling party.
Bulgaria, which belongs to both the European Union and NATO, has been repeatedly criticized for not tackling corruption and for deficiencies in the rule of law and media freedom.
The anti-corruption campaign of Borissov’s opponents was boosted by the sanctions the U.S. Treasury imposed last month against several Bulgarian public officials and business leaders for corruption.
Bulgaria held the early election after a previous election in April produced a fragmented parliament that failed to form a viable coalition government.