VP: Brazil to seek zero deforestation by 2028, up from 2030

For several months, the Brazilian space agency's satellites recorded fewer deforestation alerts in the Amazon than the same months in 2020. At the United Nations in September, Bolsonaro credited his administration’s redoubled efforts for the plunge of alerts the prior month.

But the number of alerts in September was roughly flat year-on-year, and preliminary data for October shows it on track to far outpace the destruction of the same month last year.

Earlier this month, Mourão said that the three-month deployment of 3,000 soldiers to the Amazon rainforest to prevent deforestation and man-made fires was coming to an end and wouldn't be extended.

Mourão told the foreign press on Monday that the administration continues to hold that the Amazon should be developed -- but in a manner congruent with a view toward sustainability and arresting climate change, and in observance of Brazilian law.