VW, Ford unveil SUVs at China auto show under virus controls

General Motors Co. debuted the Envision Plus midsize SUV and the Verano Sedan, among 13 new and refreshed GM models planned this year in China. GM’s Wuling joint venture released the electric Macaron, part of its lower-priced Hong Guang line, in early April.

Ford Motor Co. unveiled a midsize SUV, the EVOS, the first vehicle developed largely by a China-based team under a 2-year-old strategy to use Ford’s Chinese operations more in product development. The automaker also debuted a plug-in hybrid SUV, the Escape, and an all-electric Mustang Mach-E.

China's first-quarter sales of SUVs, sedans and minivans in China jumped 75.6% over a year earlier, when the ruling Communist Party shut down the economy to fight the virus, according to the China Association of Auto Manufacturers. By contrast, Edmunds.com Inc. forecasts quarterly U.S. sales should rise 8.9% over a year earlier but would be off 8.6% from the final quarter of 2020.

Sales of electric vehicles in China, which accounts for about half of global purchases of the technology, nearly tripled in the first three months of 2021 over a year earlier to 515,000 units, according to CAAC.