Was Macron's phone a target for spies? French investigate

PARIS (AP) — France's defense minister wants to learn from her Israeli counterpart what, if anything, Israel knew about the clients of the spyware company NSO who possibly targeted the cellphones of President Emmanuel Macron and other members of the French government.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz was meeting in Paris on Wednesday with French Defense Minister Florence Parly, and the French government spokesman said Parly planned to question him about “the knowledge the Israeli government had about the activities of NSO clients.”

Gabriel Attal said Parly also wants to know what measures will be taken to prevent such “misappropriations.”

France is trying to get to the bottom of allegations that in 2019 Macron and members of his government may have been targeted by an unidentified Moroccan security service, using NSO’s Pegasus spyware.

Morocco has denied those reports and is taking legal action to counter allegations implicating the North African kingdom in the spyware scandal. NSO has also denied that Macron was targeted.