Charles ascended the throne when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died last year. But the coronation Saturday is a religious ceremony that provides a more formal confirmation of his role as head of state and titular head of the Church of England.

The pomp, pageantry and symbolism of the occasion date to medieval times when English kings wielded great power. Charles says he wants to slim down the monarchy, and his coronation was planned accordingly. But it still will feature ornate regalia and be attended by heads of state and royals from other nations.