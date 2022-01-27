Watch Now: 11-year-old environmentalist saves stranded baby seal’s life

Baby seal George likely wouldn’t have made it without the help from this young activist.
Baby seal George likely wouldn’t have made it without the help from this young activist.
The British government on Saturday accused Russia of seeking to replace Ukraine's government with a pro-Moscow administration.
This incredible footage from a paramotor pilot gives a birds-eye view of famous Egyptian landmarks such as the pyramids and sphinx.
A rogue SpaceX rocket booster could collide with the moon in the next few weeks, space experts say. It could leave a crater on the far side of the moon.
See how the 262-foot MY Galactica yacht was transported from its shed in Oss, Netherlands, to the North Sea in this nail-biter of a video.
The La Palma volcano may have stopped, but the barren waste land it has left behind is now being document by a film crew.
Artist Daan Roosegaarde became inspired by the magical light of fireflies, and the desire to update the ritual of fireworks.
This is the amazing moment a wildlife photographer captured his wife receiving a big hug from an elephant seal.
The pet shop employee tested positive for the delta variant on Monday, and several hamsters imported from the Netherlands at the store tested positive as well.
A team led by a retired FBI agent believes it has unraveled one of World War II's enduring mysteries -- how the Nazis found Frank's hiding place in August 1944 and sent her to die in a concentration camp.
