Watch Now: Adorable penguins released back into the wild in Argentina

These 12 penguins are getting a new lease on life.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
These 12 penguins are getting a new lease on life.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Basketball star Brittney Griner, held in Russia since February, will remain in custody through at least July 2, a Russian news agency reported.
Australian officials say two hikers are lucky to be alive after being caught off guard during a bizarre blizzard in Tasmania.
Volunteer medical professionals in Eastern Ukraine have put their lives on the line to pick up and treat injured soldiers.
Here's a look at the history of NATO membership changes since 1997, and how Russia reacted to the events of the era.
The open-air "Party at the Palace" rounded up the third day of a four-day holiday weekend dedicated to celebrating the queen's Platinum Jubilee.
A large tornado hit Changzhai Village in China, damaging houses, trees and infrastructure.
The extravaganza, in its third day Saturday, marks Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne. Here's a look at the events and the royals.
In the last month, tourists have driven cars and e-scooters down Rome’s iconic Spanish Steps causing expensive damage.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.