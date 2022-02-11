Watch Now: Ancient Spanish village resurfaces from river after years of drought

Like magic, an ancient village in Spain has revealed itself once again.
The White House said Friday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come within the week, possibly within the next two days, and urged Americans to leave the country now.
IGHRAN, Morocco (AP) — A 5-year-old boy who was trapped for four days in a deep well in Morocco has died, the royal palace said Saturday.
A plan to take apart a Dutch bridge so a huge yacht, reportedly being built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, can get to the North Sea is making waves.
Volunteers from "Ghost Diving" swam down about 164 feet in Greece's Ionian Sea to remove the fishing nets from HMS Perseus, which can be deadly for marine life.
The bones, which were also found alongside those of a woolly rhinoceros, wolf, and a hyena are thought to date back to the last Ice Age about 30,000 to 60,000 years ago.
A 17-foot-long wild crocodile in Indonesia who was trapped in a tire for more than five years is finally free after help from a local resident.
With the Olympic spotlight on China, what is the nation doing to help the world avoid the worst impacts of climate change, and is it doing enough?
A story causing havoc across the pond, as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's premiership has been destabilized by a series of revelations about parties held in Downing Street when the U.K. was in lockdown. Top U.K. political experts talk about what has happened in London and what is next for Boris Johnson.
The highest glacier on Mount Everest, the world's tallest mountain, is losing decades worth of ice every year because of climate change, a study says.
