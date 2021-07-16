Watch Now: Aston Martin reveals new hybrid supercar

Aston Martin unveiled a striking new plugin hybrid car on Thursday, named the Valhalla.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Aston Martin unveiled a striking new plugin hybrid car on Thursday, named the Valhalla.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
After 24 years of heartache and searching, a Chinese couple were reunited with their son who was abducted as a toddler outside their front gate.
Hundreds of people are flocking to a farm in Bangladesh to see a 20-inch (51-cm) tall cow that its keepers hope is the world's shortest.
BERLIN (AP) — At least 100 people have died in devastating floods across parts of western Germany and Belgium, officials said Friday, as rescue operations and the search for hundreds still unaccounted for continued.
LONDON (AP) — British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England's shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final.
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The largest of the Navajo Nation casinos is preparing to reopen for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.
France’s National Day is not really about the storming of the Bastille. It is, in fact, a far more complex story.
Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since major surgery, offering hearty thanks for the prayers for his recovery and calling health care for all a "precious" good.
BERLIN (AP) — Esther Bejarano, a survivor of the Auschwitz death camp who used the power of music to fight antisemitism and racism in post-war Germany, has died at 96.
ROME (AP) — Thousands of fans packed Rome's sidewalks to wildly cheer Europe’s new soccer champions as Italy toured the city in an open-topped bus on Monday evening, crowning a day that saw them honored at the presidential palace and premier's office and cited by the Pope.
CANNES, France (AP) — Sean Penn has been to the Cannes Film Festival about a dozen times — from bumming around with Robert De Niro in 1984 to presiding over the jury.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.