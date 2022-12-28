Authorities say a shooting in central Paris left two people dead and four others wounded. A 69-year-old suspect was arrested. The reason for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear. The prosecutor’s office opened a murder investigation. Anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating the shooting. But they haven’t indicated any sign of a terrorist motive. Police had cordoned off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital. The Paris police department had warned people to stay away from the area.