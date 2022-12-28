 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Watch Now: Audiobooks connect Ukrainian children with their fathers back home

  • 0

Ukrainian children who fled the war with their families for the Netherlands are getting a crucial emotional lifeline: personalized audiobooks read by their fathers who had to stay behind in Ukraine to remain ready to fight.

Ukrainian children who fled the war with their families for the Netherlands are getting a crucial emotional lifeline: personalized audiobooks read by their fathers who had to stay behind in Ukraine to remain ready to fight.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Real coffee, but a fake 'Starbucks' in piracy-ridden Iraq

Real coffee, but a fake 'Starbucks' in piracy-ridden Iraq

There are three “Starbucks” cafes in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, all serving authentic Starbucks coffee in authentic Starbucks cups. But they're unlicensed by the international chain. Iraq has emerged as a hub for trademark violations and piracy that cuts across sectors.

2 dead, 4 wounded in Paris shooting; suspect arrested

Authorities say a shooting in central Paris left two people dead and four others wounded. A 69-year-old suspect was arrested. The reason for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear. The prosecutor’s office opened a murder investigation. Anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating the shooting. But they haven’t indicated any sign of a terrorist motive. Police had cordoned off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital. The Paris police department had warned people to stay away from the area.

'A very hard road ahead' for China as COVID-19 cases spiral

'A very hard road ahead' for China as COVID-19 cases spiral

China's unyielding "zero-COVID" approach, which aimed to isolate all infected people, bought it years to prepare for the disease. But an abrupt reopening, announced Dec. 7 in the wake of anti-lockdown protests, caught the nation under-vaccinated and short on hospital capacity.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Reflecting Pool in Washington D.C. is covered with ice after historic storm hits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News