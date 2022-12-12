The complete head and body of a plesiosaur, an ancient marine reptile, has been uncovered in Queensland in what scientists say may be a breakthrough moment for their understanding of ancient reptiles.
Watch Now: Australian 'Rock Chicks' behind massive breakthrough moment for paleontology
- VideoElephant
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
This Christmas will be the first for the royal family without the Queen.
Friction has long-simmered within the global Anglican Communion over its 42 provinces’ sharp differences on whether to recognize same-sex marriage and ordain LGBTQ clergy. The divisions widened this year.
Ukraine's services have assembled two massive "graveyards" of Russian shells in Kharkiv.
Ukraine’s air force said Monday it shot down more than 60 of about 70 missiles that Russia fired on in its latest barrage against Ukraine.
With the kids gathered, they're asked if they want to meet someone. Yes, they did, came the response. The door opened. The faces of the children glowed. They smiled. And in came Bice, the tail-wagging therapist.
Britain's press erupted in outrage at Prince Harry and Meghan's new documentary series. But much of the nation reacted with a shrug.
Police said a woman was arrested after she allegedly turned off a hospital roommate's ventilator — twice — because she was irked by its sound.
Santa Run, Stollen festival or an iconic Christmas market? Germany and Italy are kicking off the festive season with the return of some beloved traditions which had been put on hold due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.