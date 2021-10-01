Watch Now: Baby kangaroo takes its first hops at Australian park

Watch this baby kangaroo leave its mom's pouch and hop around at an Australian park.
The trial of the former secretary, Irmgard Furchner, was set to start on Thursday. She is "suspected of having aided and abetted 11,387 cases of murder," according to a court indictment.
The Taliban banned barbershops in an Afghanistan province from shaving or trimming beards, claiming their edict is in line with Shariah, or Islamic, law.
This incredible video shows a husband and wife's amazing encounter with a group of humpback whales in the South Pacific.
A patch of land on Spain's La Palma island contains what has been dubbed the 'miracle house.' It's a single home untouched by rivers of lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano that have engulfed the area. (Credit: Reuters/Alfonso Edcalero/I Love the World)
Photos of beer festival visitors posing while sitting around a grave, their drinks balanced upon it, sparked a storm of anger on social media.
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry said Monday that two Canadians detained in late 2019 who were allowed to return to Canada in a prisoner swap were released on bail for health reasons.
REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Iceland briefly celebrated electing a female-majority parliament Sunday, before a recount produced a result just short of that landmark for gender parity in the North Atlantic island nation.
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The NATO-led KFOR mission in Kosovo increased its patrols Monday on the border with Serbia in a bid to deescalate tensions between the two Balkan foes over a dispute about license plates.
HELSINKI (AP) — Police in Norway on Sunday reported dozens of disturbances and violent clashes including mass brawls in the Nordic country’s big cities after streets, bars, restaurants and nightclubs were filled with people celebrating the end of COVID-19 restrictions that lasted for more than a year.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A month after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the music is going quiet.
