Watch Now: Baby rhino takes first shaky steps at zoo in the Netherlands

Watch a baby rhino take his first shaky steps at the Royal Burgers' Zoo in the Netherlands.
Japanese Princess Mako said their marriage "was a necessary choice to live while cherishing our hearts."
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the prime minister, and thousands flooded the streets to protest the coup that threatened the country’s shaky progress toward democracy.
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Princess Mako quietly married a commoner without traditional wedding celebrations Tuesday and said their marriage — delayed three years and opposed by some — "was a necessary choice to live while cherishing our hearts.”
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that he had ordered 10 foreign ambassadors who called for the release of a jailed philanthropist to be declared persona non grata.
VIENNA (AP) — Accepting a prestigious German prize Sunday in honor of her work, Zimbabwean writer and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga called for a “new Enlightenment,” saying a fundamental shift is needed to overcome the structures of racial hierarchy that have led to violence in her home country and across the world.
Researchers have pinpointed how years of civil war and poaching in Mozambique have led to more elephants that will never develop tusks.
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuadorian sprinter Alex Quiñónez was fatally shot in the port city of Guayaquil, police said Saturday.
Almost overnight, Japan has become a stunning, and somewhat mysterious, coronavirus success story. What is behind the sudden, sharp drop in cases?
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's coronavirus infections and deaths reached all-time highs for a second straight day Friday, in a growing challenge for the country with one of Europe's lowest shares of vaccinated people.
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders pressured a defiant Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki Thursday to fall back into line on recognizing that EU law trumps national decision-making, hoping that dialogue will stave off a crisis in the bloc.
