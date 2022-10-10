Watch Now: BBC reporter takes cover as Russian missiles strike Kyiv during live broadcast

A series of explosions have rocked the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv, sending towering plumes of illuminated smoke in the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions. The blasts came just after midnight as Russia concentrated attacks Friday in its increasingly troubled invasion of Ukraine on areas it illegally annexed. Meanwhile, the death toll from earlier missile strikes on apartment buildings in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia rose to 14. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram that the explosions were the result of missile strikes that hit targets including one of the city’s medical institutions and a nonresidential building.