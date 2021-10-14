 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Berlin turns abandoned airport runway into public park
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Berlin turns abandoned airport runway into public park

This is what happened when Berlin took an abandoned airport and gave it to the people.

Watch what happened when Berlin took an abandoned airport and gave it to the people.

