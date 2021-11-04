Watch Now: Blood-sucking eel with rows of teeth spotted after 20-year hunt

A terrifying blood-sucking eel has finally been spotted after a 20-year hunt.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A terrifying blood-sucking eel has finally been spotted after a 20-year hunt.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The girl's disappearance from her family's camping tent on Australia's remote west coast more than two weeks ago both horrified and captivated the nation.
The "Group of 20" world leaders including President Joe Biden plan to deter global businesses from stashing profits in "tax havens" where they pay little or no taxes. Would a first-ever global minimum tax reap billions or kill jobs? This Q&A gives you the basics.
The attack was the second involving a knife on a Tokyo train in two months. The attacker, only identified as a man in his 20s, was arrested but no motive is known yet.
World leaders have been talking about climate change for 29 years while Earth keeps getting hotter and its weather more dangerous. Can this week's "COP26" summit change anything? Here's the science and the politics, summed up.
A 36-year-old stranger was charged with abducting the 4-year-old from a camping tent more than two weeks ago.
Watch the wild moment Spain's La Palma volcano sends a 'lava bomb' firing down the side of its crater.
HONG KONG (AP) — Yahoo Inc. said Tuesday it has pulled out of China, citing an increasingly challenging operating environment.
ROME (AP) — Face to face at the Vatican, President Joe Biden held extended and highly personal talks with Pope Francis on Friday and came away saying the pontiff told him he was a “good Catholic” and should keep receiving Communion, although conservatives have called for him to be denied the sacrament because of his support for abortion rights.
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden argued Tuesday that historic progress on addressing global warming was achieved at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, and expressed optimism for a similar outcome in Washington, where his legislative agenda has been stalled by intra-party disagreements.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — While pandemic style saw people put on pajamas and their hair up in a bun, 2021 is more about mascara and lip liners — and makeup sales in the multi-billion-dollar Mideast market are beginning to improve.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.