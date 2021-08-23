 Skip to main content
Watch now: Buckingham Palace changing of guard ceremony back after COVID hiatus
Watch now: Buckingham Palace changing of guard ceremony back after COVID hiatus

Changing the Guard has been performed at Buckingham Palace for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Guards, new and old, marched amid a musical backdrop.

LONDON (AP) — British soldiers in scarlet tunics and bearskin hats paraded outside Buckingham Palace on Monday as the Changing the Guard ceremony resumed after a pandemic-induced 18-month gap.

The tourist-pleasing spectacle was halted in March 2020 as Britain went into lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

On Monday, soldiers from the Coldstream Guards marched from their London barracks to the home of Queen Elizabeth II to mount the guard, as scores of spectators watched and took photos.

The Changing the Guard ceremony takes place for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic Monday at Buckingham Palace in London.

A military band played tunes saluting British success at the Tokyo Olympics, including the theme from "Chariots of Fire" and Spandau Ballet's "Gold."

Soldiers have maintained sentry duty outside royal residences during the pandemic, but the ceremonial changeover was not held.

Changing the Guard ceremony returns to Buckingham Palace

