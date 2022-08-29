Watch Now: Canadian woman has close call with black bear while waiting for bus

How do you make waiting for your bus even worse? A bear usually does it.
How do you make waiting for your bus even worse? A bear usually does it.
Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be trying to replenish his military by ordering a 13% increase in the country’s troop strength.
A wildlife sanctuary in Barberton, South Africa, has welcomed an adorable new white rhino calf.
Three ancient statues dating back to the Ming period were discovered as water levels sank in China.
Mack Rutherford, a Belgian-British dual national, is the youngest person to fly solo around the world in a small aircraft after he landed in Bulgaria.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to move their family out of London during school term time, in a bid to give their children a "normal" family life.
When "The Satanic Verses” was published, it almost immediately set off angry demonstrations. What was — and still is — behind this outrage?
Symbolically and spiritually, the Jordan River in the Middle East is of mighty significance to many. Physically, the Lower Jordan River of today is simply not the same.
It’s more than moral posturing. Resolutions like this have a history of laying the foundation for effective treaties and national laws.
Moscow is struggling to replenish its troops as it suffers more losses in Ukraine. Now, it's offering prisoners amnesty to fight. Get the latest from the war.
