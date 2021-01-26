Watch Now: Chilling footage shows London almost entirely deserted due to lockdown

 Skip to main content
Friends and vloggers Jamie Kamaz and Rhys Simmons captured the footage for their YouTube channel 'Passion Squad.' Jamie said: "We got to see a completely different side to London that most people would never experience in their entire lifetime." London went into lockdown in early January to combat the fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the lockdown may not lift until mid-February.

+6
EU pressures AstraZeneca to deliver vaccines as promised
World

EU pressures AstraZeneca to deliver vaccines as promised

  • Updated

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union lashed out Monday at pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, accusing it of failing to guarantee delivery of coronavirus vaccines without valid explanation, and threatened to impose tight export controls within days on COVID-19 vaccines made in the bloc.

+8
UK doctors seek review of 12-week gap between vaccine doses
World

UK doctors seek review of 12-week gap between vaccine doses

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — A major British doctors' group says the U.K. government should “urgently review” its decision to give people a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine up to 12 weeks after the first, rather than the shorter gap recommended by the manufacturer and the World Health Organization.

Chilling footage shows London almost entirely deserted due to lockdown

