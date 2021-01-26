Friends and vloggers Jamie Kamaz and Rhys Simmons captured the footage for their YouTube channel 'Passion Squad.' Jamie said: "We got to see a completely different side to London that most people would never experience in their entire lifetime." London went into lockdown in early January to combat the fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the lockdown may not lift until mid-February.
Watch Now: Chilling footage shows London almost entirely deserted due to lockdown
