Watch Now: Crocodile in Indonesia freed from tire after 5 years

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A plan to take apart a Dutch bridge so a huge yacht, reportedly being built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, can get to the North Sea is making waves.
IGHRAN, Morocco (AP) — A 5-year-old boy who was trapped for four days in a deep well in Morocco has died, the royal palace said Saturday.
The highest glacier on Mount Everest, the world's tallest mountain, is losing decades worth of ice every year because of climate change, a study says.
Volunteers from "Ghost Diving" swam down about 164 feet in Greece's Ionian Sea to remove the fishing nets from HMS Perseus, which can be deadly for marine life.
The bones, which were also found alongside those of a woolly rhinoceros, wolf, and a hyena are thought to date back to the last Ice Age about 30,000 to 60,000 years ago.
A strange headless horse skeleton was found buried in a medieval graveyard.
Almost 200 examples of human spines threaded onto reed posts have been discovered in Peru, revealing a unique way of treating the dead, a study found.
With the Olympic spotlight on China, what is the nation doing to help the world avoid the worst impacts of climate change, and is it doing enough?
When the snow begins to fall on Jabal al-Lawx (Almond Mountain) in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, people set up tents and picnics to experience the cold weather.
A newborn two-toed sloth found an adoptive human family after being rescued by firefighters in rural Colombia.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.