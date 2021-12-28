 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Deadly flooding swallows entire town in Brazil

  • 0

This drone video shows the streets of Itapetinga, Brazil, underwater on Dec. 27. Flooding has devastated the state of Bahia since November with at least 20 fatalities and 63,000 people displaced.

This drone video shows the streets of Itapetinga, Brazil, underwater on Monday. Flooding has devastated the state of Bahia since November with at least 20 fatalities and 63,000 people displaced.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UK panel asks govt to scrap plan to turn back migrant boats

UK panel asks govt to scrap plan to turn back migrant boats

LONDON (AP) — A U.K. parliamentary committee on Wednesday criticized government plans to deter migrants from trying to reach Britain in small boats, saying the measures will endanger lives without stopping dangerous journeys like the one that killed 27 people last week.

Portugal probes local transmission of omicron at soccer team

Portugal probes local transmission of omicron at soccer team

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese health authorities on Monday identified 13 cases of the omicron coronavirus variant among members of a professional soccer club and were investigating whether it was one of the first reported cases of local transmission of the virus outside of southern Africa.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hardened lava removed from La Laguna Cross on La Palma Island

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News