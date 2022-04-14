After surviving the most unthinkable circumstances, children in Ukraine gather at a humanitarian aid center in eastern Ukraine where they have a space to draw, sing, play with dogs and receive psychological support.
Watch Now: Displaced Ukrainian children find refuge in dog therapy
- VideoElephant
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol says that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city.
Walking through Bucha, reporters spoke with two dozen witnesses of the Russian occupation. Here are some of their stories.
Ukraine says 50 people were killed after a Russian rocket attack on a packed train station used to evacuate those fleeing from the country's east.
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said he will be issued a fine for breaching COVID-19 regulations following allegations of lockdown parties.
Russian oligarchs have been propping up the economy of cities around the global and buying up luxury properties. They also hold superyachts, private jets and offshore bank accounts around the world. As these assets are sanctioned and seized as a response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, experts talk about how this could be a step towards ending global corruption and the impact it may have on the war in Ukraine.
Experts say Kim is providing special treatment to elite North Koreans to boost their loyalty as he grapples with the pandemic, a troubled economy and a stalemate in nuclear diplomacy with the U.S.
Here's a look at what it means when a world leader declares a genocide and what's involved in that decision.
These volunteers are saving pets that were left on the streets of Ukraine after the Russian invasion.
NEW YORK — With the Russian military in retreat from around Kyiv and facing condemnation for brutal tactics, harsh political repression at home and the economy buffeted by Western sanctions, adversaries and allies alike are raising the same question about President Vladimir Putin: Can he hold onto power?
The U.S. has announced sanctions targeting Putin's two adult daughters and said it is toughening penalties against Russian banks in retaliation for "war crimes."