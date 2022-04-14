 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Displaced Ukrainian children find refuge in dog therapy

  • 0

After surviving the most unthinkable circumstances, children in Ukraine gather at a humanitarian aid center in eastern Ukraine where they have a space to draw, sing, play with dogs and receive psychological support.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russian oligarchs face problems due to sanctions

Russian oligarchs face problems due to sanctions

Russian oligarchs have been propping up the economy of cities around the global and buying up luxury properties. They also hold superyachts, private jets and offshore bank accounts around the world. As these assets are sanctioned and seized as a response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, experts talk about how this could be a step towards ending global corruption and the impact it may have on the war in Ukraine. 

Analysis: War, economy could weaken Putin's standing

Analysis: War, economy could weaken Putin's standing

NEW YORK — With the Russian military in retreat from around Kyiv and facing condemnation for brutal tactics, harsh political repression at home and the economy buffeted by Western sanctions, adversaries and allies alike are raising the same question about President Vladimir Putin: Can he hold onto power?

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine retakes Chernobyl: Officials still unable to restore radiation monitoring

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News