Watch Now: Diver explores sunken wreckage of a Hercules transporter plane

This fascinating video footage shows a diver swimming through the wreckage of a sunken Hercules aircraft. The wreckage of the TriStar C130 commercial aircraft lies 60 feet below the surface off the coast Aqaba, Jordan. It had been parked at King Hussein International Airport for several years but was sunk in 2017 to create a tourist attraction.
