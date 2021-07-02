Watch Now: Dozens of massive python babies released into the Indian wild

If you’re afraid of snakes, you might want to look away.
Winters and summers are expected to be warmer in virtually every city by 2050. But just how extreme those increases will be varies by location.
Princes William and Harry unveiled a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday Thursday in London.
PHUKET, Thailand (AP) — Somsak Betlao covered the outboard motor on his traditional wooden longtail boat with a tarp, wrapping up another day on Phuket’s Patong beach where not a single tourist needed his services shuttling them to nearby islands.
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged Monday to strengthen health controls at airports after a Ugandan Olympic team member tested positive for COVID-19 at the town hosting their training camp, triggering concerns that the upcoming games will spread infections.
A cranium found in northeastern China may belong to a new species of early human that researchers have called "Dragon Man."
PARIS (AP) — Mainstream candidates delivered a stinging setback to France’s far right in regional elections Sunday, thwarting its hopes of winning control of a region for the first time and slowing its momentum ahead of the presidential contest next year.
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has made a surprise appearance at a London charity event to meet with seriously ill children.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that an incident involving a British destroyer in the Black Sea couldn't have triggered a global conflict even if Russia had sunk the warship because the West knows it can't win such a war.
HELSINKI (AP) — Finnish health authorities have detected a spike in coronavirus cases that has been traced to soccer fans returning from neighboring Russia following European Championship matches in St. Petersburg.
