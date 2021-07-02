 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Dozens of massive python babies released into the Indian wild
0 Comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Dozens of massive python babies released into the Indian wild

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

If you’re afraid of snakes, you might want to look away. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

If you’re afraid of snakes, you might want to look away. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Are some vaccines better than others?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+21
Thailand bets on 'Phuket sandbox' program to save tourism
World

Thailand bets on 'Phuket sandbox' program to save tourism

  • Updated

PHUKET, Thailand (AP) — Somsak Betlao covered the outboard motor on his traditional wooden longtail boat with a tarp, wrapping up another day on Phuket’s Patong beach where not a single tourist needed his services shuttling them to nearby islands.

+2
Japan ups health controls as Olympic athlete tests positive
World

Japan ups health controls as Olympic athlete tests positive

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged Monday to strengthen health controls at airports after a Ugandan Olympic team member tested positive for COVID-19 at the town hosting their training camp, triggering concerns that the upcoming games will spread infections.

+14
French far right beaten in regional elections
World

French far right beaten in regional elections

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — Mainstream candidates delivered a stinging setback to France’s far right in regional elections Sunday, thwarting its hopes of winning control of a region for the first time and slowing its momentum ahead of the presidential contest next year.

+11
Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea 'provocation'
World

Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea 'provocation'

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that an incident involving a British destroyer in the Black Sea couldn't have triggered a global conflict even if Russia had sunk the warship because the West knows it can't win such a war.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News