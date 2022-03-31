Watch Now: Dramatic moment U.K. bystander helps put out elderly man's house fire

It was a heroic moment and he caught the whole thing on camera.
It was a heroic moment and he caught the whole thing on camera.
In its first major concession, Russia’s deputy defense minister said that Moscow has decided to "fundamentally ... cut back" operations near Kyiv.
Russia-Ukraine updates: Putin is being misled by advisers, US intel says; Russian forces pound areas around Kyiv hours after pledging to stop. Get the latest.
Russian troops were leaving the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and heading toward Ukraine's border with Belarus, the Ukrainian nuclear operator company said.
The war's deadliest attack on civilians, with at least 300 dead, was confirmed Friday. Is Moscow committing war crimes? Take a look back at the conflict's 30th day in photos, plus live coverage.
President Biden reassured Poland that the U.S. would defend its ally against Russia. He also visited Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw. Live coverage here.
An ice shelf the size of New York City collapsed in East Antarctica, an area long thought stable and not hit much by climate change, scientists said.
NATO estimates that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of fighting in Ukraine. Get the latest from the Russia-Ukraine war.
A NASA astronaut caught a Russian ride home after a record space station stay, returning with two cosmonauts to a world torn apart by war.
"We were the last journalists in Mariupol." How AP hid from Russian troops in a hospital, in surgical scrubs, to keep telling the world of the city's destruction.
After a month of grueling war, people say they can’t predict anything anymore.
