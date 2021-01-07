Researchers with the Giraffe Conservation Foundation recently spotted two dwarf giraffes in Namibia and Uganda. These adult male giraffes are the first dwarf giraffes that have been described in the scientific literature.
Watch Now: Dwarf giraffes found in the wild for the first time
- VideoElephant
-
-
Related to this story
Most Popular
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg turned 18 on Sunday, and she thanked her fans with a snarky Twitter message about how she was celebrating.
- Updated
The White Lion Foundation recently released this rare footage from northern Pakistan's Karakoram Mountains of a snow leopard's call in the wild.
- Updated
Tesla CEO Elon Musk edged past Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to grab the title of world's richest person, according to Bloomberg and other sources.
"I was unable to move, I was just stuck like being in a slab of concrete." Hear Fulvio Giovannini's story as he describes what it was like being stuck in the snow after an avalanche.
- Updated
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A jet carrying 62 people lost contact with air traffic controllers minutes after taking off from Indonesia's capital on a domestic flight on Saturday, and debris found by fishermen was being examined to see if it was from the missing plane, officials said.
- Updated
MADRID (AP) — Blame COVID-19 travel restrictions or Brexit but whatever the cause, some British citizens trying to return to their homes in several European countries this weekend have been barred from boarding flights.
World leaders and top diplomats have issued strong condemnations of rioters who stormed the US Capitol building in Washington on Wednesday, some pressing President Donald Trump to call off the violence.
- Updated
LONDON (AP) — A British judge on Monday rejected the United States’ request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges over the publication of secret U.S. documents a decade ago, saying he was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions.
- Updated
LONDON (AP) — Britain is facing a long, bleak winter as cold, wet weather and a more contagious variant of the coronavirus put unprecedented strain on the nation's hospitals and force record numbers of patients to wait 12 hours or more, sometimes on ambulance gurneys, before receiving treatment.