An electric car has made a record-breaking trip on a single charge powered by the sun.
When he acceded to the throne in 1964 as Constantine II at age 23, he was hugely popular. By the following year, he had squandered much of that support.
In a cathedral in Ukraine's capital, the Christmas service Saturday was delivered in the Ukrainian language — instead of Russian — for the first time in decades.
The fate of a devastated salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine is hanging in the balance. Ukraine says its forces are holding out against a furious Russian onslaught in one of the fiercest and bloodiest recent ground battles of the nearly 11-month war. Soledar is under heavy shelling by Russian forces using jets, mortars and rockets. Ukraine’s deputy defense minister on Wednesday denied Russian claims that Soledar had fallen. In an apparent recognition of battlefield setbacks, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced the replacement of the head of Russian forces in Ukraine. The former chief was demoted to deputy after three months on the job, signaling that President Vladimir Putin wasn’t fully satisfied with his performance.
The operation to detain Ovidio Guzman, the son of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, unleashed firefights that turned the northern city of Culiacan into a war zone with 30 dead.
Much of the Alps just don't look right for this time of year. Sparse snowfall and unseasonably warm winter weather in Europe's central mountains are allowing grass to blanket hillsides across the region.
Ukrainian officials say Russian forces are escalating their onslaught against Ukrainian positions around the wrecked eastern city of Bakhmut. The officials say the intense attack is bringing new levels of death and devastation in the grinding, monthslong battle. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there is “almost no life left” there. He added that ”this is what madness looks like.” A deputy defense minister said Russia has thrown a large number of storm groups into the battle. She said Russian forces are advancing “literally on the bodies of their own soldiers.”
A woman who ran away from home in Alabama at the age of 20 to join the Islamic State group in Syria says she is a victim of the militant organization and hopes to return to the U.S. even if it means serving prison time.
A United Nations scientific report says Earth's protective ozone layer is slowly but noticeably healing. Scientists say the hole over Antarctica should be fully mended in about 43 years.
Prince Harry's explosive memoir could accelerate the pace of change already under way within the House of Windsor after the queen's death.
Allies of Britain's royal family pushed back Saturday against claims made by Prince Harry in his new memoir, which paints the monarchy as a cold and callous institution that failed to nurture or support him.
