 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Watch Now: Electric car makes record breaking trip powered by single charge from the Sun

  • 0

An electric car has made a record-breaking trip on a single charge powered by the sun.

An electric car has made a record-breaking trip on a single charge powered by the sun.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Battle rages in Ukraine town; Russia shakes up its military

Battle rages in Ukraine town; Russia shakes up its military

The fate of a devastated salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine is hanging in the balance. Ukraine says its forces are holding out against a furious Russian onslaught in one of the fiercest and bloodiest recent ground battles of the nearly 11-month war. Soledar is under heavy shelling by Russian forces using jets, mortars and rockets. Ukraine’s deputy defense minister on Wednesday denied Russian claims that Soledar had fallen. In an apparent recognition of battlefield setbacks, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced the replacement of the head of Russian forces in Ukraine. The former chief was demoted to deputy after three months on the job, signaling that President Vladimir Putin wasn’t fully satisfied with his performance.

‘What madness looks like’: Russia intensifies Bakhmut attack

‘What madness looks like’: Russia intensifies Bakhmut attack

Ukrainian officials say Russian forces are escalating their onslaught against Ukrainian positions around the wrecked eastern city of Bakhmut. The officials say the intense attack is bringing new levels of death and devastation in the grinding, monthslong battle. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there is “almost no life left” there. He added that ”this is what madness looks like.” A deputy defense minister said Russia has thrown a large number of storm groups into the battle. She said Russian forces are advancing “literally on the bodies of their own soldiers.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine tracks Russian missiles as evidence of possible war crimes in Kharkiv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News