This is the amazing moment a wildlife photographer captured his wife receiving a big hug from an elephant seal. The hug was captured on a photographic expedition in Gold Harbour on the island of South Georgia, South America.
Watch Now: Elephant seal gives big hug to wildlife photographer in South America
