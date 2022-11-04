We can add one more white rhino to their dwindling numbers.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
We can add one more white rhino to their dwindling numbers.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
At least 59 people were killed and 150 more were injured during Halloween festivities in South Korea.
Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea grieved the deaths of at least 153 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s.
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has conceded defeat to Benjamin Netanyahu, who will now head the country's most right-wing government in history.
Haji was known for his staunch stance against bathing.
Police in western India have arrested nine people as they investigate the collapse of a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge. The collapse Sunday evening in Gujarat state plunged hundreds of people into a river, killing at least 134. As families mourned the dead, attention turned to why the bridge, built during British colonialism, had collapsed and who might be responsible. Security video showed hundreds of people clinging to the broken structure and trying to make their way to safety. The pedestrian bridge had reopened just four days earlier after more than six months of repairs. Officials said it was overloaded with people drawn to the attraction during the Hindu festival season.
Insectta is a Singapore-based company that's showing the world how powerful and versatile bugs can be.
The 54-year-old woman left to work on a rubber plantation near Jambi, according to local police. She never returned home.
Rishi Sunak has won the race to be leader of the Conservative Party and will become Britain's next prime minister — the third this year.
A stunned Seoul is beginning to unearth the extent of a Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 mostly young people out enjoying festivities in the party neighborhood of Itaewon on Saturday. The night began with thousands of revelers crammed into the narrow, vibrant streets of Seoul’s most cosmopolitan district. People eager to show off their Halloween costumes wore brightly colored capes, wizard hats and bat wings. But after panic ignited, an unmanageable mass of people packed into a narrow alley where toppled revelers were stacked on top of one another “like dominoes.” The chaotic crush was so intense, people had their clothes ripped off.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.