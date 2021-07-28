Watch Now: Exhibition for dogs displays artwork at their eye-level in Hong Kong

At this exhibition in Hong Kong, dogs are able to get up close and personal with art.
Simone Biles withdraws from another Olympic gymnastics event; Dr. Fauci explains reasoning of new mask guidance; and more of what to know today.
What to know today: Tennis star Naomi Osaka ousted at Olympics; hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot starting; Hong Kong protester convicted; and more.
Pop singer Pink has offered to pay a fine given to the Norwegian female beach handball team for wearing shorts instead of the required bikini bottoms.
TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles arrived in Tokyo as the star of the U.S. Olympic movement and perhaps the Games themselves. She convinced herself she was prepared for the pressure. That she was ready to carry the burden of outsized expectations.
TOKYO (AP) — The team’s outfits looked similar to the others in the room as the arena lights gleamed off crystals crisscrossing their chests and down their crimson and white sleeves.
TOKYO (AP) — At an Olympics aiming to set the highest level of television standards, the head of broadcasting at the Tokyo Games is trying to banish overly sexualized images of female athletes.
An Indonesian man with the coronavirus boarded a domestic flight disguised as his wife. But the cover didn't last long, and he was arrested.
TOKYO (AP) — Known for their towering drives, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm won't make it to the tee box at the Olympics.
The chief executive of the company that makes Marlboro cigarettes was quoted saying the firm sees an end to its cigarette sales in Britain in 10 years.
TOKYO (AP) — It was Caroline Weir’s hesitancy about a seemingly innocuous question that piqued curiosity about the British soccer team at the Olympics: Would she sing Britain’s national anthem “God Save the Queen” in Japan?
