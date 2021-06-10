Watch Now: Faithful dog races after ambulance carrying sick owner in Istanbul

A golden retriever raced with an ambulance carrying its owner who had fallen ill in Istanbul.
A golden retriever raced with an ambulance carrying its owner who had fallen ill in Istanbul.
GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization’s top vaccines expert said Thursday that immunizing children against COVID-19 is not a high priority from a WHO perspective, given the extremely limited global supply of doses.
As with many names in the British royal family, it honors those who came before and pays tribute to not one but two women of particular importance to Prince Harry.
Major global media are chronicling the herd's more than yearlong, 300-mile trek. See video and photos from their journey.
Magawa the "hero rat," whose work sniffing out landmines in Cambodia won him a medal for life-saving bravery, is retiring after a distinguished 5-year career.
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has marked what would have been her husband Prince Philip’s 100th birthday with the planting of a newly bred rose named after him.
VENICE, Italy (AP) — The first cruise ship since the pandemic wended its way Saturday through the heart of Venice, escorted by triumphant water-spouting tugboats and elated port workers as it traveled down the Giudecca Canal but also protested by hundreds on land and a small armada of wooden boats waving “No Big Boats” flags.
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Experts recovered the data recorder of a fire-ravaged ship carrying chemicals that is slowly sinking off Sri Lanka’s capital, as salvage crews stood by to head off a possible environmental disaster, officials said Sunday.
Footage shows four concrete towers at Rugeley Power Station in Staffordshire being blown up on Sunday morning to be replaced by housing and work space.
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced in a recorded message played at a Bitcoin conference in Miami that next week he will send proposed legislation to the country's congress that would make the cryptocurrency legal tender in the Central American nation.
