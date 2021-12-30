Watch now: Finnish man blows up Tesla over $22.6K repair bill

(The Daily Astorian, Ore.) — Tuomas Katainen of Finland was in a bind. His 2013 Tesla Model S ran fine, but only for only 932 miles, before error codes started popping up, so he had the car towed to a Tesla dealer for repairs.

About a month later, he got a call from the dealership saying it couldn't help him. The only option was to change the battery cell, which would cost more than $22,600. And, to do that, he would have to ask permission from Tesla.

"So I told them that I'm coming to pick (up) Tesla," he said, "now I'm going to explode whole car away, because apparently there was no guarantee or anything."

To achieve this rather peculiar goal, Tuomas called Henri "Pommi-Henkka" Kiviniemi (aka Pommijätkät), who likes to blow things up and record the events for his YouTube page, Pommijätkät, which has more than 54,000 followers.

A deserted quarry with a large rock wall was the ideal location, and the car was covered with 66 pounds of dynamite, placed in such a way that the car would explode against the rock wall. Which it did, with a hearty, satisfying blast, enjoyed by over 4 million viewers. See it here: bit.ly/TeslaBoom.

Just before the big moment, Tuomas was asked which would be better: a working Tesla or a huge dynamite explosion. "Sort of both, maybe more explosion," he replied, laughing. "... And also, maybe I am first person in (the) world who has exploded a Tesla! So maybe made some history!"

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0