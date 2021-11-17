 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch Now: From backflips to pogo sticks, Guinness World Records are smashed

  • Updated
  • 0

From a backflipping gymnast to a man pulling a car while walking on his hands, talent from around the world have smashed all kinds of records for the eighteenth annual Guinness World Record Day.

From a backflipping gymnast to a man pulling a car while walking on his hands, talent from around the world have smashed all kinds of records for the eighteenth annual Guinness World Record Day.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pfizer agrees to let other companies make its COVID-19 pill

Pfizer agrees to let other companies make its COVID-19 pill

LONDON (AP) — Drugmaker Pfizer Inc. has signed a deal with a U.N.-backed group to allow other manufacturers to make its experimental COVID-19 pill, a move that could make the treatment available to more than half of the world’s population.

Venezuelan musicians pursue world's largest orchestra record

Venezuelan musicians pursue world's largest orchestra record

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Hundreds of violins, violas and double basses sounded at Venezuela’s military academy Saturday, then woodwinds, brass and percussion gradually joined in — and thousands of musicians, mostly children and adolescents, were playing with a single goal: setting the record as the world’s largest orchestra.

Artist wants safe passage in Hong Kong to remove sculpture

Artist wants safe passage in Hong Kong to remove sculpture

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish artist who is seeking to retrieve his sculpture in Hong Kong commemorating the victims of China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown said Friday he wants safe passage guaranteed for himself and his employees when they dismantle and remove the artwork called “Pillar of Shame,” which is at the center of a controversy.

Watch Now: Related Video

India smog forces school, plant closures as residents choke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News