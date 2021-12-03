Watch Now: Heart-warming moment seal gets up close and personal to cuddle with surfer

This heart-warming footage shows the moment a seal gets up close and personal for a cuddle with a surfer. Kieran Bland, 24, was enjoying an early morning surf off the coast of Godrevy in Cornwall, England, when he bumped into an adorable little seal. The pair had five minutes of close interaction before Kieran decided to start filming.
Heart-warming moment seal gets up close and personal to cuddle with surfer
- VideoElephant
-
- Updated
- 0
