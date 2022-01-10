Watch Now: Huge landslide nearly crushes several moving cars in northern India

Heavy rain led to a huge landslide that nearly crushed several cars in northern India.
Pope Francis criticized couples who choose to have pets instead of children, arguing their decision to forgo parenthood leads to a loss of "humanity."
The Duchess of Cambridge has emerged as Britain’s most reliable royal family member: She has won accolades for her commitment to early education, art and music.
Kane Tanaka of Japan, the world's oldest living person, turned 119 years old on Sunday, getting two commemorative Coca-Cola bottles as a gift.
One swinging a sledgehammer and the other a crowbar, twin brothers Steven and Brian Krijger grin as they take turns pulverizing a car.
Kazakhstan is experiencing the worst street protests the country has seen since gaining independence three decades ago. Here's why.
Prince Andrew wasn't on trial in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking case but her conviction is bad news for the man 9th in line to the British throne.
South Africans from retired Archbishop Desmond Tutu's “rainbow nation” filed past his plain pine casket Friday. But many African leaders remain uncomfortable with his support for LGBTQ rights, democratic freedom and environmental issues.
A Māori journalist has made history in New Zealand by becoming the first person with traditional facial markings to host a primetime news program on national television.
At least four ocean cruise ships were turned away from ports of call or were prohibited from letting passengers disembark in the Americas this week because of Covid-19 cases aboard.
