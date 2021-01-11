 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Incredible drone footage shows humpback whale swimming near Isles of Scilly
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Incredible drone footage shows humpback whale swimming near Isles of Scilly

{{featured_button_text}}

This incredible drone footage shows a humpback whale swimming near the Isles of Scilly in southwest England. The video was shot by Gareth Tibbs, 41, an avid drone pilot and wildlife enthusiast. It was shot on January 3rd, 2020.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Indonesia jet carrying 62 goes missing on domestic flight
World

Indonesia jet carrying 62 goes missing on domestic flight

  • Updated

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A jet carrying 62 people lost contact with air traffic controllers minutes after taking off from Indonesia's capital on a domestic flight on Saturday, and debris found by fishermen was being examined to see if it was from the missing plane, officials said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mass snowball fight in Madrid after snowfall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News