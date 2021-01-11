Watch Now: Incredible drone footage shows humpback whale swimming near Isles of Scilly

This incredible drone footage shows a humpback whale swimming near the Isles of Scilly in southwest England. The video was shot by Gareth Tibbs, 41, an avid drone pilot and wildlife enthusiast. It was shot on January 3rd, 2020.
Incredible drone footage shows humpback whale swimming near Isles of Scilly
