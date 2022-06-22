Watch Now: Italian drought reveals a WWII-era shipwreck once hidden by a river

A drought in Italy has revealed a WWII-era shipwreck.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A drought in Italy has revealed a WWII-era shipwreck.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Scientists say the world's largest recorded freshwater fish, a giant stingray, was caught in the Mekong River in Cambodia. See photos and video here.
This bus ride nearly ended in disaster.
Here's a look at what 25 historically significant battlefields in American history look like now.
Thousands of druids, pagans and New Age revelers greeted the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Tuesday, the longest day of the northern hemisphere year.
Basketball star Brittney Griner, held in Russia since February, will remain in custody through at least July 2, a Russian news agency reported.
These 12 penguins are getting a new lease on life.
A large tornado hit Changzhai Village in China, damaging houses, trees and infrastructure.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.