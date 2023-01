Emergency crews are sifting through the rubble of a building that was struck by Ukrainian rockets, killing at least 63 Russian soldiers. The attack was the latest blow to the Kremlin’s war strategy that Ukraine says could herald a shift in Moscow's tactics. An Associated Press video of the scene Tuesday in Makiivka, a town in the Russian-occupied eastern Donetsk region, showed five cranes and emergency workers removing concrete rubble under a clear blue sky. In the attack, which apparently happened last weekend, Ukrainian forces fired rockets from a U.S.-provided HIMARS launch system, according to a Russian Defense Ministry statement. It was one of the deadliest attacks on Russian forces since the war began more than 10 months ago.