Watch Now: Landslide nearly pushes bus off a cliff in northern India

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
This bus ride nearly ended in disaster.
Scientists say the world's largest recorded freshwater fish, a giant stingray, was caught in the Mekong River in Cambodia. See photos and video here.
Basketball star Brittney Griner, held in Russia since February, will remain in custody through at least July 2, a Russian news agency reported.
Here's a look at what 25 historically significant battlefields in American history look like now.
These 12 penguins are getting a new lease on life.
Here's a look at the history of NATO membership changes since 1997, and how Russia reacted to the events of the era.
A large tornado hit Changzhai Village in China, damaging houses, trees and infrastructure.
Volunteer medical professionals in Eastern Ukraine have put their lives on the line to pick up and treat injured soldiers.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.