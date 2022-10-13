Watch Now: Meet the husband and wife fighting on Ukraine's frontline

Andriy Dolgopolov, a Grad rocket battery commander, and his wife Tetiana Dolgopolova, a first aider in the Ukrainian army, met three years ago while serving in the Donbas. Now, they find themselves fighting side-by-side against Russia's full scale invasion.
