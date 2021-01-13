 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Mesmerizing video shows paraglider floating over Namibia sand dunes
Watch Now: Mesmerizing video shows paraglider floating over Namibia sand dunes

This mesmerizing footage shows a daring paraglider floating over picturesque rolling sand dunes in Walvis Bay, Namibia. The beautiful video shows Tim Howell, 31, gliding over the gorgeous location with his wife, Ewa Kalisiewicz, waiting at the top. 

