This mesmerizing footage shows a daring paraglider floating over picturesque rolling sand dunes in Walvis Bay, Namibia. The beautiful video shows Tim Howell, 31, gliding over the gorgeous location with his wife, Ewa Kalisiewicz, waiting at the top.
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A jet carrying 62 people lost contact with air traffic controllers minutes after taking off from Indonesia's capital on a domestic flight on Saturday, and debris found by fishermen was being examined to see if it was from the missing plane, officials said.
